  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Stolen beehives found by deputies in Fresno County

KFSN logo
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Stolen beehives found by deputies in Fresno County
Fresno County deputies have recovered at least some of the 200 beehives stolen from a ranch near Selma last month.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies have recovered at least some of the 200 beehives stolen from a ranch near Selma last month.

On Monday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirmed the beehives were found off Elkhorn between Chateau Fresno and Dickenson.

Deputies were tipped off by a farmer in the area and the condition of the beehives has not been disclosed.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the agency sees a lot of beehive thefts between January and March as farmers ramp up for pollination season.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW