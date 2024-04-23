Stolen beehives found by deputies in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies have recovered at least some of the 200 beehives stolen from a ranch near Selma last month.

On Monday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirmed the beehives were found off Elkhorn between Chateau Fresno and Dickenson.

Deputies were tipped off by a farmer in the area and the condition of the beehives has not been disclosed.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the agency sees a lot of beehive thefts between January and March as farmers ramp up for pollination season.

No arrests have been made in the case.