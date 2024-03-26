$5 million grant to help Valley citrus farmers

Valley citrus growers can enroll in a program that awards up to $200,000 for farm projects to help create healthy soils.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley citrus growers can enroll in a program that awards up to $200,000 for farm projects to help create healthy soils.

The new collaborative provides financial support to citrus farmers in 11 California counties, including Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture awarded $5 million to help foster climate resilience and long-term sustainability for the citrus sector.

Key program activities include webinars, one-on-one technical assistance, translation services and financial incentives.

For details on how to apply for funding and to register for a March 26, webinar on the program, visit their website.