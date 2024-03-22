New butcher shop now open off Highway 41 near Madera Ranchos

A one-stop shop for fresh meat, produce, and a bite to eat is now open off Highway 41 near Madera Ranchos.

A one-stop shop for fresh meat, produce, and a bite to eat is now open off Highway 41 near Madera Ranchos.

A one-stop shop for fresh meat, produce, and a bite to eat is now open off Highway 41 near Madera Ranchos.

A one-stop shop for fresh meat, produce, and a bite to eat is now open off Highway 41 near Madera Ranchos.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A one-stop shop for fresh meat, produce, and a bite to eat is now open off Highway 41 near Madera Ranchos.

When driving on Highway 41 towards Avenue 12, you'll spot a new business in the area, The Butcher Boss.

"We have the older Rolling Hills neighborhood that has been here for a while and Tesoro Viejo, and really, we are not far from Fresno and Copper River," said Mark Aivazian, The Butcher Boss CEO.

Aivazian says opening a butcher shop is a dream come true.

His experience in the kitchen and as a butcher dates back to his early teens when he worked alongside his father, who was also a butcher.

"I was around 12 years old, and my dad would take me to work at his butcher shop. He had the Meat Market in Fresno so I got a start working there and learned a whole lot working for my dad," explained Aivazian.

Inside The Butcher Boss, locals can buy fresh meat, produce, or a bite to eat like a sandwich, salad, or the Butcher Boss combo plate that includes a BBQ Tri-tip, chicken legs, ribs, Mac and cheese, rice pilaf, and a drink.

The store's manager, Thalia Carmona, says it has been exciting to hear the reactions of those who walk in for the first time.

"They don't know we also have groceries. They just see that we have a deli and a butcher shop. So, when they see our section, they say, 'Oh, wow, look, we can shop here!'" Carmona said.

Catering is also on the long list of services.

"We would love to do more catering. We are going to move into catering weddings and that sort of thing," said Aivazian.

Aivazian says this is only the beginning of their journey.

"In the near future, we will be doing full processing, so if someone gets a deer, we will be able to cut that up for them," Aivazian said.

Their grand opening is at 11 am on Saturday.

There will be a mechanical bull ride, kids' face painting, music, giveaways, and tri-tip sandwiches.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.