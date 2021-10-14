recall

Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to blue plastic concerns

Consumers with questions can call the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.
EMBED <>More Videos

Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to blue plastic

PHILADELPHIA -- Butterball is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey due to the possibility of blue plastic embedded in the products.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Wednesday. The ground turkey items were produced on Sept. 28, 2021.

The following products are subject to the recall:

  • 2.5-lb. trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.




  • 3-lb. tray containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.




FSIS says the products bear establishment number "EST. P-7345" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The FSIS says they received consumer complaints about the plastic. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers and/or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the agency say.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsrecallinstagram storiesu.s. & worldturkey
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Costco issues recall for specific batches of Kool-Aid
Trader Joe's chicken patties recalled after customers find bone pieces
CDC updates warning for aromatherapy spray linked to rare disease
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News