Famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets married in LA on his 93rd birthday

LOS ANGELES -- Buzz Aldrin, the famed astronaut and the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated his 93rd birthday by sharing some big news: He's married!
Aldrin and his now-wife, Dr. Anca Faur, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.
The former astronaut posted photos on his Twitter account, saying the two were "as excited as teenagers."
"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," read the tweet.
Aldrin made three spacewalks as pilot of the 1966 Gemini 12 mission.
He's been married three times before. Faur holds a Ph.D in chemical engineering.