New CA vs Hate hotline offers safe, anonymous reporting option for victims, witnesses of hate crimes

LOS ANGELES -- Reports of hate crimes across California have risen and so have concerns that victims of those crimes aren't getting the support they need.

Now, there's a new hotline those victims can call.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the official launch of CA vs Hate, a new multilingual statewide hotline and website that provides a safe, anonymous reporting option for victims and witnesses of hate acts.

According to the governor's office, CA vs Hate is in direct response to the rise in reported hate crimes in California, which in recent years, reached their highest levels since 2001 - jumping almost 33% from 2020 to 2021.

"I wish I had this resource when I was a victim of a hate crime that I experienced," said Bamby Salcedo, the CEO of TransLatin Coalition. "This is a great first step to insure all Californians get the support that they need through this wonderful initial California versus Hate."

The CA vs Hate hotline gives victims an alternative to contacting law enforcement. The hotline connects victims with support and resources, including mental health services, legal help or even housing assistance.

"The CA vs Hate initiative is the product of hundreds of people coming together to strategize, to think and to create something really unique in our state's history," said Kevin Kish, the Director of the California Civil Rights Department.

Recent data from the Los Angeles Police Department showed hate crimes have been rising at similar levels to last year and higher than in years past over the last 12 months. The recent data includes reports of racial bias, hate-related language and more.

"If someone calls, they can have access to people who can speak over 200 languages so we will have language access, we think, for almost anyone who calls in California and in terms of who will be on the other end of the line, we are very fortunate to be partnering with 211 LA and the 211 statewide network," said Becky Monroe with the California Civil Rights Department.

Reports to the CA vs Hate hotline can be made anonymously by calling (833) 866-4283, or 833-8-NO-HATE, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or online at any time.

For more information on CA vs Hate, visit CAvsHate.org.