Voting still open for CAL FIRE helicopter to become official LEGO set

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the final countdown for one of CAL FIRE helicopters to become an official Lego set.
They need your help. There are only 36 days left to vote!
You may recall this set we told you about featuring an S-70 I CAL FIRE Hawk Lego design.
The chopper is known for its large tank, which can carry 1,000 gallons of water to help fight major fires.
The creator of this mock-up says it would include two pilots, two firefighters and of course, the helicopter.
It would have a total of 3,000 pieces! The set right now has about 3-thousand votes.
It needs a total of 5,000 to reach the next milestone.
If you are interested in voting, click here.
