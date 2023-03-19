CAL FIRE rushes to fix levee breach threatening Allensworth and Alpaugh communities

Overnight, a breach happened along Deer Creek drainage at Avenue 56, west of Road 88 in Tulare County. The breach sent water into nearby farmland.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE crews rushed in to help fix a levee breach that was threatening the communities of Allensworth and Alpaugh.

CALFIRE Tulare County responded to help repair the breach on private land.

A dozer operator hired by the landowner became stuck in the mud while working and had to be hoisted out by helicopter.

CAL FIRE crews say they're working as fast as possible to stop the water.

"We've got large rock being brought in, we're trying to work with the helicopter dropping in large sandbags, trying to slow down the flow to where we can put material in and it stops that flow from going out into this open farmland," CAL FIRE Tulare County Battalion Chief Marc Bontrager says.

CAL FIRE says cars that were used to stop the breach were the landowner's decision -- not theirs.

Officials say the breach happened overnight at a bend in the levee, likely from erosion and the high-flowing creek.

There were rumors the breach was intentional but CAL FIRE says they don't have any factual evidence of that.

Water has not reached the community of Allensworth and crews hope to have the breach fixed by nightfall.