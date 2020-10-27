More Valley firefighters sent to help with raging wildfires in Southern California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More CAL FIRE teams from Fresno County are now in Southern California to assist in battling the Silverado Fire and several other wildfires burning in the area.

A team of five engines and 16 firefighters headed down to Orange County last night.

It's the second wave of crews from the Valley that were sent to provide some relief. Another group of firefighters from Fresno headed south on Sunday ahead of the red flag warnings.



"We move resources up and down the state non-stop. Yesterday, sending reinforcements ahead of a major wind event helped get them there faster. The fire grew a bit, so we're going down there to help out with some reinforcements," said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Jeremiah Wittwer.

In total, Fresno County has sent more than ten engines and two dozen firefighters to southern California to support Orange County crews.

RELATED: Blue Ridge Fire: Thousands forced to evacuate as wind-driven blaze moves toward SoCal homes
RELATED: 2 firefighters critically injured while battling Silverado Fire in SoCal, thousands evacuated
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnosouthern californiapower outageweathercal firefirefighterscalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old girl found safe in Merced after car she was inside was stolen
Family mourns man shot and killed by neighbor in Fresno
Amy Coney Barrett takes official constitutional oath for SCOTUS
Power Shutoffs: PG&E works to restore power to thousands
1 arrested in Fresno for shooting, killing man in Corcoran
Fresno Co. sees big turnout in early voting compared to recent years
Creek Fire: Contractors hoping to clean up properties before extreme weather
Show More
Buchanan High School wrestling coach facing felony DUI charges
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
Fresno first responders seeing surge in call as violence continues
2 firefighters critically injured while battling SoCal wildfire, thousands evacuated
Thousands evacuated as wind-driven blaze moves toward SoCal homes
More TOP STORIES News