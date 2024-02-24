Cal State University student assistants vote in favor of unionization

Student assistants and workers in the California State University system, including Fresno State, voted Friday in favor of unionizing.

Student assistants and workers in the California State University system, including Fresno State, voted Friday in favor of unionizing.

Student assistants and workers in the California State University system, including Fresno State, voted Friday in favor of unionizing.

Student assistants and workers in the California State University system, including Fresno State, voted Friday in favor of unionizing.

FRESNO, Calif, (KFSN) -- Student assistants and workers in the California State University system, including Fresno State, voted Friday in favor of unionizing.

Students across the 23 campuses had been holding rallies and protests over the last month, demanding higher pay, better working conditions, sick and paid leave plus more work hours.

RELATED: Fresno State, Other CSU students trying to unionize student assistants

If plans move ahead, they would join the CSU Employee Union creating one of the largest student worker organizations in the country.

Now, they will need to decide what they want to bargain for, assemble a leadership negotiating team, and present their demands to the Cal State administration.