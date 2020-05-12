Coronavirus California

California Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over state to honor frontline workers tomorrow

The pilots will pass cities such as Reedley, Selma, Madera, Sacramento, Merced and Clovis.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Look to the skies Wednesday, California.

California Air National Guard fighter jets will fly over the state to honor workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fighter jets with the 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno will take part in the salute starting at 10 a.m.

The F-15C Eagle fighter jets will take off from California Air National Guard Base in Fresno and fly over medical facilities across the state, including parts of the Central Valley.

The pilots will pass cities such as Reedley, Selma, Madera, Sacramento, Merced and Clovis, as well as cities in Southern and Northern California.

California Air National Guard said in a press release residents in the areas will be able to see the flyover from their homes and should maintain physical distancing when watching. Officials ask people not to travel or gather in large groups at the landmarks and hospitals.

Pilots plan to do a low pass at several locations, including the Capitol, California Office of Emergency services and the headquarters for the California Highway Patrol Academy.

The jets are expected to be back in Fresno at around 12:20 p.m.

Wednesday's event is separate from the flyover by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which is still expected in Southern California.
