Proposed CA bill could provide coverage for fertility care

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California has taken a major step in expanding fertility services.

State Sen. Caroline Menjarvi introduced SB 729, which just passed the Senate.

Creating a family can be a challenge, but in vitro fertilization (IVF) is one of several ways to help with infertility.

"The number one thing that people always talk about when they talk about IVF, or any type of fertility treatment, is how much it costs," said Traci Keene.

Keene is the CEO of Mate Fertility, which has a clinic in Fresno. Mate's goal is to provide access to fertility care and treatment to underserved communities.

With the California Senate passing SB 729, Keene is hopeful it could mean money won't prevent people from building a family in the future.

"When people want to build families, the World Health Organization has declared it a human right," Keene said.

The bill, authored by Sen. Menjivar, requires health plans to provide coverage for fertility care, including treatment for infertility and IVF.

"It's going to help the LGBTQ+ community or gay men, couples who want to start a family, me and my wife -- the stories of so many individuals," Sen. Menjivar said. "It's also going to get the heart of individuals who froze eggs because of diseases and illnesses."

How much would SB 729 cost?

According to the senator, an analysis shows the increase in premiums would total about $80 million per year in California -- that's 72 cents per member per month to cover the 9 million insurance plan enrollees with insurance subject to the requirements.

There is some opposition to SB 729, including from the California Association of Health Plans. Critics argue it would increase the cost of coverage, especially for small business owners who cannot or do not want to self-insure, and California taxpayers who cover the state's share of coverage mandates.

The bill is expected to be assigned to the Health Committee later this month before going to the full Assembly.

