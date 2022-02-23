Coronavirus California

California bill would require public schools to develop COVID-19 testing plans

Those districts would also need to provide the funding to carry it out.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new proposal would require California schools to come up with COVID-19 testing plans.

The legislation proposed in Sacramento on Tuesday would require all K-12 public schools to develop COVID-19 testing plans for students and staff.

During a news conference, Sen. Richard Pan announced the bill, saying such a law is needed to ensure that schools can stay open and safe.

The legislation would also apply to pre-schools, childcare centers and afterschool programs.

The California Department of Public Health would be required to work with school districts to develop testing plans.

