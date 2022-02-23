California bill would require public schools to develop COVID-19 testing plans

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11469340" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The highly-infectious omicron variant could hasten the pandemic to end after the surge, according to several experts ABC7 News talked to.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new proposal would require California schools to come up with COVID-19 testing plans.The legislation proposed in Sacramento on Tuesday would require all K-12 public schools to develop COVID-19 testing plans for students and staff.Those districts would also need to provide the funding to carry it out.During a news conference, Sen. Richard Pan announced the bill, saying such a law is needed to ensure that schools can stay open and safe.The legislation would also apply to pre-schools, childcare centers and afterschool programs.The California Department of Public Health would be required to work with school districts to develop testing plans.