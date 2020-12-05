COVID-19 vaccine

Here's which COVID-19 vaccine distribution regions Central CA counties are in

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California could see a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December, and we're now getting a better look at how they'll be distributed among the state's 58 counties.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would be divided into six regions for vaccine distribution.

It's another of many tier maps Californians are following now, but we've broken it down by which counties are in each region and how many of the first available doses they'll receive:

  • Region 1 (126,750 vaccines): Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura
  • Region 2 (80,497 vaccines): Alameda, Contra Costa, Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma
  • Region 3 (8,592 vaccines): Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yuba
  • Region 4 (35,145 vaccines): Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo
  • Region 5 (16,706 vaccines): Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced
  • Region 6 (59,910 vaccines): Imperial, Inyo, Mono, Riverside, San Bernardino


    • Most of the Central Valley's counties are all grouped into Region 5, except for Tulare County. It wasn't immediately clear how the counties were divided.

    RELATED: Fresno County to receive 7,800 COVID-19 vaccines in 1st shipment of doses

    So what does this mean?

    Each region will distribute its first vaccines to healthcare workers, but those workers have also been divided into tiers.

  • Tier 1: Acute care facilities, psychiatric facility hospitals, correctional facility hospitals, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, paramedics, EMTs, emergency medical responders and dialysis centers
  • Tier 2: Intermediate care facilities, home health care and community health care workers, public health field staff, primary care clinics, urgent care clinics and correctional facility clinics
  • Tier 3: Specialty clinics, lab workers, dental clinics, pharmacy staff (especially in higher risk areas)


    • Newsom also said more vaccines will arrive in California from multiple companies in the coming months, and the state will continue to use a phased approach to distribute those doses based on risk levels.

    RELATED: Who will be given COVID-19 vaccine first in California?
    EMBED More News Videos

    He gave more details on who would receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine if they become available, broken into three tiers of priority.

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessfresno countytulare countymerced countymadera countykings countymariposa countyhealthcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
    Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    COVID-19 VACCINE
    California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
    ICU capacities for Central California counties
    Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
    Everything you need to know about COVID-19 distribution in Central CA
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
    California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
    PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
    Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
    Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
    COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
    14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
    Show More
    Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
    FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
    Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
    Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
    Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
    More TOP STORIES News