Here's which COVID-19 vaccine distribution regions Central CA counties are in

Region 1 (126,750 vaccines): Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura

Region 2 (80,497 vaccines): Alameda, Contra Costa, Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma

Region 3 (8,592 vaccines): Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yuba

Region 4 (35,145 vaccines): Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo

Region 5 (16,706 vaccines): Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced

Region 6 (59,910 vaccines): Imperial, Inyo, Mono, Riverside, San Bernardino

Tier 1: Acute care facilities, psychiatric facility hospitals, correctional facility hospitals, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, paramedics, EMTs, emergency medical responders and dialysis centers

Tier 2: Intermediate care facilities, home health care and community health care workers, public health field staff, primary care clinics, urgent care clinics and correctional facility clinics

Tier 3: Specialty clinics, lab workers, dental clinics, pharmacy staff (especially in higher risk areas)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California could see a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December, and we're now getting a better look at how they'll be distributed among the state's 58 counties.On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would be divided into six regions for vaccine distribution.It's another of many tier maps Californians are following now, but we've broken it down by which counties are in each region and how many of the first available doses they'll receive:Most of the Central Valley's counties are all grouped into Region 5, except for Tulare County. It wasn't immediately clear how the counties were divided.So what does this mean?Each region will distribute its first vaccines to healthcare workers, but those workers have also been divided into tiers.Newsom also said more vaccines will arrive in California from multiple companies in the coming months, and the state will continue to use a phased approach to distribute those doses based on risk levels.