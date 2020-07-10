Coronavirus California

Some California inmates will earn 12 weeks of credit for good behavior during COVID-19

The CDCR said prisons are urged to follow normal release protocol if the credits move up a release date for an inmate.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will implement a one-time Positive Programming Credit (PPC) award for eligible inmates during the coronavirus pandemic.

The PPC will provide 12 weeks of credit to inmates who have "provided exceptional assistance in maintaining the safety and security of a prison" during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Inmates who have been found guilty of serious Rules Violation Report between March 1 and July 5 will not receive the credit.

Officials say those who are currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole and other "condemned inmates" will also not be eligible for the credit.

Time credits will be applied by August 1.

