Parts of Central CA in 'exceptional drought' as dry conditions worsen

In 2021 CA is already experiencing a 26% increase in #wildfire activity & a 58% increase in acres burned compared to 2020. As temps continue to increase, it is important that you do your part to prevent wildfires! Learn how you can prevent #OneLessSpark at https://t.co/sWZPp02O9t pic.twitter.com/JsZofa2Mll — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 10, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An updated map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows California's drought is worsening, with most of the state facing extreme or exceptional drought conditions, including all of Central California.Roughly 33% of the state is in the "exceptional drought" range, where the most severe level of dry conditions is occurring. That includes portions of the Sierra foothill and mountain communities in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties.On the Valley floor, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Merced, Madera and Mariposa counties also fall under the "extreme drought" range, the second-most severe drought condition.Regardless of where residents are in Central California, they're dealing with drought conditions, said ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans.According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 85% of California is in an "extreme drought." That's up from 33% recorded at the start of 2021.More than 37 million Californians are living in a drought-affected area.At this time last year, only 2.45% of the state was in an "extreme drought," but conditions were still dry.The dry conditions and lack of rainfall are an increasing concern for fire danger.On Thursday, CAL FIRE said the state is already experiencing a 26% increase in wildfire activity this year compared to 2020. Firefighters have also reported a 58% increase in the number of acres burned compared to this time last year.