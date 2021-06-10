drought

Parts of Central CA in 'exceptional drought' as dry conditions worsen

Roughly 33% of the state is in the "exceptional drought" range, where the most severe level of dry conditions is occurring.
EMBED <>More Videos

Parts of Central CA in 'exceptional drought' as dry conditions worsen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An updated map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows California's drought is worsening, with most of the state facing extreme or exceptional drought conditions, including all of Central California.

Roughly 33% of the state is in the "exceptional drought" range, where the most severe level of dry conditions is occurring. That includes portions of the Sierra foothill and mountain communities in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties.

On the Valley floor, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Merced, Madera and Mariposa counties also fall under the "extreme drought" range, the second-most severe drought condition.

RELATED: Lake Mead at Hoover Dam reaches lowest water level since its creation

Regardless of where residents are in Central California, they're dealing with drought conditions, said ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 85% of California is in an "extreme drought." That's up from 33% recorded at the start of 2021.

More than 37 million Californians are living in a drought-affected area.

At this time last year, only 2.45% of the state was in an "extreme drought," but conditions were still dry.

RELATED: Fresno irrigation water deliveries begin but future deliveries remain unclear

The dry conditions and lack of rainfall are an increasing concern for fire danger.

On Thursday, CAL FIRE said the state is already experiencing a 26% increase in wildfire activity this year compared to 2020. Firefighters have also reported a 58% increase in the number of acres burned compared to this time last year.



Click here to read the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report.

RELATED: Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresno countysierra foothillsmariposa countytulare countykings countymadera countymerced countyweathercalifornia watercaliforniadrought
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROUGHT
CA regulators warn of possible mandatory water restrictions
California struggles to conserve water amid historic drought
Fresno has seen 62 days of triple-digit temps so far in 2021
California drought: Water curtailments for farmers begin
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News