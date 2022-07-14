drought

All of Central California in 'exceptional drought' as dry conditions continue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An updated drought map that was released on Thursday shows conditions continue to worsen in the Central Valley.

The map has conditions that range from "Abnormally Dry" to "Exceptional Drought."

Parts of Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Merced and Mariposa counties fell under the "Exceptional Drought" category.

Many other parts of the state fell under the lower "Extreme Drought" category.

The dry conditions cause concern for fire danger. Valley farmers are also impacted due to having their water resources reduced.



Some parts of the Valley already have watering restrictions in place, including Kingsburg and Huron. Fresno currently has a three-day watering schedule.
