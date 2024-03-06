LIVE RESULTS: Race to fill Kevin McCarthy's 20th Congressional District seat

A crowd of hopeful candidates are hoping to fill California's 20th Congressional District seat.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crowd of hopeful candidates are hoping to fill California's 20th Congressional District seat.

The district is up for grabs following Kevin McCarthy's resignation after being ousted as Speaker of the House.

District 20 includes parts of Kern, Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties.

This special primary election will determine who will replace McCarthy through the end of his term in January.

If a candidate gets the majority vote on March 19th, they will win the seat.

But if there is no majority winner on the 19th, then the two candidates with the most votes will run against each other on May 21st.

Then, the majority winner of the May 21st election will fill McCarthy's empty seat through the end of the year.