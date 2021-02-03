Society

California Dreaming: Wildfires

California's geography is unique, unlike any state in the country. A bountiful central valley, pristine and rugged coastline, scorching deserts and iconic mountain ranges. For its nearly 40 million residents, there's something for everyone.

But for nearly 3 million Californians, that's one in 12 homes, it comes with a risk. Wildfire. And the 2020 wildfire season was one for the record book.

Over 4 million acres burned in 2020, more than doubling the previous record in 2018, with damage estimated at $10 billion. With the risk of fire and smoke choking cities across the state, many questioned, why even stay?

But despite it all, some wouldn't dream of living anywhere else.

Our special docuseries "California Dreaming" explores the challenges, solutions and people striving to keep the Golden State great, and the California Dream alive. Download our app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV or AndroidTV to watch the special now on your TV!



Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.


Table not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.


Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.


Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalifornia wildfirescalifornia dreamingwildfirecalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old shot and killed while working on car in central Fresno
Tulare County hits pause button on first dose vaccination clinics
Foster Farms vaccinates hundreds of essential ag workers at Fresno plant
Some CVS Pharmacies across CA to offer COVID-19 vaccines
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Fresno County jail has had most COVID cases of any jail or prison in U.S.
Show More
Sierra Unified board won't censure trustee who was part of Capitol protest
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Mariposa High School replacing portables with new classrooms
Fire damages apartment in Clovis
CA prisons ignored COVID warnings signs: Report
More TOP STORIES News