California gas refund payments are arriving soon. See if you're eligible

Californians who qualify for the state's gas price relief program should start to see their payments in the next few weeks.

The $9.5 billion tax refund will provide one-time payments of up to $1,050. Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers reached a deal for the refunds back in June, when gas prices were shattering records at or above $7 a gallon.

To be eligible, you must have filed your 2020 tax return by last October and make less than $150,000 per year. To calculate your payment, go to the state's website and click on "Middle Class Tax Refund."

Those eligible should receive their payment some time between October and January, either by direct deposit or debit card.