California gas prices reach record high

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California gas prices hit a record high of $4.72 a gallon on average this week.Experts say a whopping five dollars a gallon will likely be the norm in a matter of months.In Central California, prices are slightly lower than the state average.Fresno sees $4.50 a gallon, Merced has gas prices at $4.57, and Tulare is coming in at $4.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded.But, that's much higher than the nationwide average of $3.51 a gallon.Prices in California have long been among the highest, but they've soared in recent years in part because of changes at some West Coast refineries.State gas taxes and fees also contribute to California's gas price cost.They're about 68 cents a gallon, compared to the national average of 39 cents.