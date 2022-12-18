Man shoots ex-girlfriend's sister and himself on Highway 41, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died following an apparent murder-suicide on a highway in northeast Fresno.

California Highway Patrol investigators say the ex-boyfriend of a Squaw Valley woman, who was at a family party in Fresno, threatened to kill her.

The man showed up at the gathering and shot at a car with the woman and her 28-year-old sister inside.

When he drove away the sisters followed.

On Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue, the gunman pulled over and began shooting at their car.

The 28-year-old sister was shot and killed but the ex-girlfriend of the gunman was not injured.

Fresno police located the shooter on highway 41 near Bullard avenue.

Investigators say he pulled over and turned his gun on himself.

Several lanes on highway 41 were closed but have since reopened.