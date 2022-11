Two dead following crash west of Caruthers, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is confirming two people are dead following a crash in Fresno County.

Officers responded to a crash call just after 7 a.m. Monday on Kamm and Jameson avenues just west of Caruthers.

Upon arrival, they confirmed the crash involved a truck and a big rig.

The CHP is asking people to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.