Search underway for big rig driver that hit & killed pedestrian near Los Banos, CHP says

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is looking for a big rig driver that ran over a pedestrian on State Route 33 at the northbound Interstate 5 off ramp.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, officials received a call of a big rig versus a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, it was determined a big rig was traveling northbound on State Route 33 and a pedestrian fell onto the roadway from the sidewalk.

The back tires hit and kill the pedestrian.

A witness described the big rig as having a white trailer but no other descriptions have been provided at this time.

CHP does not know if the driver was aware of the crash.

They also do not know if the pedestrian was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Banos CHP at (209) 826-3811.