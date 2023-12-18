WATCH LIVE

Several people hospitalized following crash on Highway 180 in Fresno County

Monday, December 18, 2023 3:29AM
The California Highway Patrol is investigating how two cars went through a guard rail on Highway 180 in Fresno County.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating how two cars went through a guard rail.

The crash happened around noon in Fresno County on Highway 180 near Fulton Street.

Officers say for an unknown reason a station wagon and a sedan collided on the right-hand shoulder of the freeway.

Both cars went through the guard rail.

Investigators say several people were hospitalized but it's unclear what led up to the crash.

Those taken to a hospital had moderate to major injuries.

The crash slowed down traffic in the westbound lanes for hours.

