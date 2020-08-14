death investigation

Man found dead inside locked car on I-5 near Coalinga, CHP says

The CHP said the Fresno County Coroner's Office is helping with the investigation.

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was found dead inside a car on the side of Interstate 5 near Coalinga on Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol says.

Officers found the man parked on the right shoulder of the highway's southbound lane just south of Kamm Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the man was unresponsive, and officers had to break a window to unlock the car door to get to him.

First responders performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

An official cause of death has not been released. The CHP said the Fresno County Coroner's Office is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at (559) 935-2093.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coalingafresno countychpi 5california highway patroldeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Coroner: Death of baby with COVID-19 investigated as co-sleeping accident
Ft. Hood investigating 3rd soldier death in the last month
Child dies after drowning at Reedley home
Family demands justice after Black mother dies during C-section
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man and woman shot multiple times in east central Fresno
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Fresno Co. teen trying to raise funeral costs after dad dies of COVID-19
LIVE: Pres. Trump holds press briefing from the White House
Crime, arrest, repeat: Troubling trend leads to rise in crime in Fresno
Family holds funeral service for 5-year-old in North Carolina
Fresno County orders Immanuel Schools to shut down after it brings kids back to campus
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Clovis Unified students must follow dress code during Zoom classes
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's coronavirus response
Vanessa Guillen's casket arrives at her high school for memorial
When can you go back to work after getting COVID-19 in Fresno County?
More TOP STORIES News