Man found dead inside locked car on I-5 near Coalinga, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was found dead inside a car on the side of Interstate 5 near Coalinga on Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol says.Officers found the man parked on the right shoulder of the highway's southbound lane just south of Kamm Avenue around 4:30 a.m.Officials say the man was unresponsive, and officers had to break a window to unlock the car door to get to him.First responders performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.An official cause of death has not been released. The CHP said the Fresno County Coroner's Office is helping with the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at (559) 935-2093.