Officials warn of travel conditions as Sierra Nevada gets fresh snow

The California Highway Patrol talked with Action News about road safety as the mountains received fresh snow this weekend.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- This snowstorm had people heading up to the Shaver Lake area Saturday and with more snow in the forecast, the California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to stay safe on icy roads.

The Sierra Nevada was blanketed with some fresh snow Saturday which sent people up to the Shaver Lake area looking for fun in the snow.

But driving in icy and snowy conditions can be dangerous.

"We do have our officers up there taking care taking care of motorists getting stuck in the snow, getting stranded," CHP Officer Mike Salas said. "Those people not taking our advice and carrying chains and crashing, unfortunately."

Chains are required to be inside every car traveling up to the mountains but at this time, there is no CHP chain checkpoint heading up.

Cal Trans has been busy, keeping the roads as clear, and as safe, as possible.

"We did see a snow plow driving over here but it was not that bad, it was a really good smooth drive - not slippery," Shaver Lake visitor Amanda Jones said.

Jones and her family spent a couple of hours near Shaver Lake, playing in the snow.

A safe place to do so but CHP says whenever it snows, people often pick less safe spots to sled and had snowball fights.

If you are going to be up there, just take it a little bit easy, and go slow. Pulling off and playing in the snow on the side of the road is not the time or ideal spot to do it.

If you're equipped to travel in the winter weather, he encourages everyone to get up to the mountains and take in the snow.

"The view is absolutely astonishing so I had to make sure I got some pictures. I'm very blessed that I'm able to be this close and come up here," Jones said.

Another reminder from CHP, be sure to buckle up and if you do get stuck on the side of the road in the snow, be patient because it could be a while before crews can come to help you.