Two local dentistry's are teaming up to help impacted storm victims

Mavericks Orthodontics is teaming up with California Kidds to collect items to donate to people impacted by the storms.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local dentist offices are taking action to help flood victims in the North Valley.

You can bring in nonperishable items including canned food, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Also, you don't have to be a patient to help.

"We have patients. We have employees. We have all those that have been evacuated had problems," California KiDDS doctor Zachery Davis says. "We see kids all the time. and to hear that these kids are going to school water still in their school buildings. it's just not something we could sit by and watch."

The drive runs through February 2.

For a complete list of drop-off locations head to www.calkidds.com