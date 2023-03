Californians getting 'Climate Credit' on utility bills for March

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you take a closer look at your utility bill this month, you may notice you got some money back.

A California Climate Credit is going out to millions of households in March as part of a statewide effort to fight climate change.

It comes from a state program requiring power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits.

The credit on your bill is your share of the payments from that program.