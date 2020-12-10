Coronavirus California

How to download California's smartphone COVID-19 alert tool

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to access the smartphone tool.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California has rolled out its voluntary smartphone tool to alert people if they spent time near someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: California expands smartphone COVID-19 alert tool statewide

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to access the smartphone tool. Watch the video above to see the steps.

Android users:


  • Download the CA COVID Notify app from the Google Play store


    • iPhone users:


  • Go to your Settings
  • Scroll down and turn on your Exposure Notifications, hit continue
  • Scroll down to select the United States
  • Select California
  • Read the terms and hit agree if you accept them
  • Tap turn on notifications
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesscaliforniahealthhow tocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccalifornia
    Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
    California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
    167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
    SoCal city looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
    ICU capacities for Central California counties
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
    California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
    PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
    Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
    Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
    COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
    14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
    Show More
    Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
    FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
    Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
    Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
    Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
    More TOP STORIES News