How to download California's smartphone COVID-19 alert tool

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California has rolled out its voluntary smartphone tool to alert people if they spent time near someone who tested positive for COVID-19.RELATED: California expands smartphone COVID-19 alert tool statewide
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to access the smartphone tool. Watch the video above to see the steps.
Android users:Download the CA COVID Notify app from the Google Play store
iPhone users:Go to your Settings Scroll down and turn on your Exposure Notifications, hit continue Scroll down to select the United States Select California Read the terms and hit agree if you accept them Tap turn on notifications
