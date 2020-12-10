How to download California's smartphone COVID-19 alert tool

Android users:

Download the CA COVID Notify app from the Google Play store

iPhone users:

Go to your Settings

Scroll down and turn on your Exposure Notifications, hit continue

Scroll down to select the United States

Select California

Read the terms and hit agree if you accept them

Tap turn on notifications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California has rolled out its voluntary smartphone tool to alert people if they spent time near someone who tested positive for COVID-19.Here's a step-by-step guide on how to access the smartphone tool.