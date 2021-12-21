California snowpack sees improvements after recent storms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The much-needed snow delivered a dramatic change of scenery in the high country.China Peak enjoyed the start of a new season but when you break down the totals, all that snow merely created an average snowpack for this time of year."I know it felt like an incredible storm rolling through because we haven't seen them in so long but it brought us back to average, which is great," Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen said. "What we see coming up should put us into a great position."Another system is headed our way this week and it's expected to bring more rain to the Valley and more snow to the higher elevations.Rain is important but the snowpack supplies residents with water throughout the spring and summer."The fact that we are looking at a series of storms that look to be very strong is a great sign," Jacobsen said. "This series of storms may hit northern California stronger than what we see down here but nevertheless, it's hopefully going to help the overall supply of water here in California."Jacobsen says the snowpack may look good after recent storms but he reminds us the water year is far from over, so it's important a few more systems bring snow next year.In previous drought years, dry conditions have often followed December storms.Despite the storms, the California Drought Monitor map still shows most of the Valley remains in extreme drought.A check of local reservoirs shows capacity at Friant Dam is already at 129% of average but San Luis Reservoir is just at 28% of average.Pine Flat is even lower at 24% of average so we still have a lot of catching up to do.