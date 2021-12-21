Weather

California snowpack sees improvements after recent storms

By
EMBED <>More Videos

California snowpack sees improvements after recent storms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The much-needed snow delivered a dramatic change of scenery in the high country.

China Peak enjoyed the start of a new season but when you break down the totals, all that snow merely created an average snowpack for this time of year.

"I know it felt like an incredible storm rolling through because we haven't seen them in so long but it brought us back to average, which is great," Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen said. "What we see coming up should put us into a great position."

Another system is headed our way this week and it's expected to bring more rain to the Valley and more snow to the higher elevations.

Rain is important but the snowpack supplies residents with water throughout the spring and summer.

"The fact that we are looking at a series of storms that look to be very strong is a great sign," Jacobsen said. "This series of storms may hit northern California stronger than what we see down here but nevertheless, it's hopefully going to help the overall supply of water here in California."

Jacobsen says the snowpack may look good after recent storms but he reminds us the water year is far from over, so it's important a few more systems bring snow next year.

In previous drought years, dry conditions have often followed December storms.

Despite the storms, the California Drought Monitor map still shows most of the Valley remains in extreme drought.

A check of local reservoirs shows capacity at Friant Dam is already at 129% of average but San Luis Reservoir is just at 28% of average.

Pine Flat is even lower at 24% of average so we still have a lot of catching up to do.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnosnowweather
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News