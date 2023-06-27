California Attorney General Rob Bonta hosted the first ever "State of Pride" report and forum about the LGBTQ+ community.

CA State of Pride report: Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ community have spiked over the year

SAN FRANCISCO -- Just a day after San Francisco's Pride Parade marched proudly through the streets, dozens of LGBTQ+ leaders and advocates met on Monday.

It's the first ever "State of Pride" report and forum hosted by State Attorney General Rob Bonta and "Equality California."

"I'm proud to stand and serve in a state that stands with our LGBTQ community," Bonta said.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta highlighted some of the positive developments in the State of Pride report.

"I think today is an incredible example of what we can do together and how we can share our resources," he said.

The report also highlighted the ongoing challenges.

"The stakes are high, the attacks are disgusting, the targeting is strong, now more than ever we need each other," Bonta said.

"As queer people living in this really challenging time. I think this conversation underscores how much work we have to do in California," said Tom Temprano with Equality California.

According to the report, hate crimes have risen dramatically in California.

"From 2021 to 2022, California reported over 391 hate crime events motivated by sexual orientation bias -- a 29% increase from last year. It's worrisome that LGBTQ+ children have been victimized and bullied at rates four times higher than their non LGBTQ+ peer groups," said Cat Nou with the California Department of Justice.

Anjali Rimi is a trans immigrant and works with Parivar Bay Area, a group that helps South Asian Transgender individuals.

Rimi is a seven-time hate crime survivor.

"I came to the United States one month before 911 and I went to a state where I did not know anybody before I moved to California, and I was attacked. That was my first hate crime," said Rimi.

Hearing that hate crimes have increased in California over the past year Rimi says:

"The statistic is reality but we need to reduce that," said Rimi.

Khilynn Fowler is the community relations manager at San Francisco Community Health Center, which fights for quality healthcare for the LGTBQ+ community and people of color.

"Being the first transgender woman to be appointed as the arts and culture commissioner here in San Leandro, that's progressive," said Fowler.

Fowler says progress is being made. But, with more than 500 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country, fowler says the community and California's leaders need to continue to work together.

"I'm so privilege to have an attorney general that invests in our community to make sure that we are safe in everything we do in our living and working environment, in our schooling environment. To have an attorney general to invest in our safety, that's important," said Fowler.

