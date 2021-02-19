travel

Oceano Dunes reopening for more vehicles, campsites on Friday

More areas of Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach in San Luis Obispo County will reopen to visitors on Friday.
California State Parks officials said Tuesday they are moving forward into the next phase of their reopening plan. Starting Friday, February 19, both parks will be open daily from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Officials say only 1,000 street-legal vehicles and 1,000 off-highway vehicles will be allowed at both parks each day.

Those who would like to camp at Oceano Dunes or Pismo State Beach will be able to in this new phase. One-hundred campsites within Oceano Dunes will be open to visitors.

State park officials say the North Beach Campground inside Pismo State Beach will remain closed due to some storm damage, but campsites at the Oceano Campground on the beach are open.

Anyone wanting to camp out in both parks must make a reservation at least two days before arriving. Click here for more information on how to make a reservation.

Off-highway vehicle rental booths will remain closed until further notice.

California park officials urge visitors to wear face masks and maintain social distancing while in the parks.
