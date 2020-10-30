travel

Oceano Dunes reopening to street-legal vehicles on Friday

Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County will reopen Friday as part of a phased plan.
The first phase of the California State Parks' reopening plan will allow up to 1,000 street-legal vehicles a day.

Officials say off-highway vehicles and camping are still be prohibited until the second phase of reopening. By the third phase, day-use and camping will be allowed, in accordance with local health orders.

California State Parks said they plan to allow more vehicles back at the recreation area and Pismo State Beach in three steps.

Dates for when the parks will move into the last two phases have not been released.
