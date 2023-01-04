Thousands of PG&E crews on standby amid major California storm

Customers can view real-time outage information at PG&E's online outage map and search a specific address by city or by county.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG &E is ready for the powerful winter storm moving into Northern California and the Central Valley on Wednesday.

More than 3,000 employees are on standby to respond to any issues or outages that may arise from this storm.

It comes after nearly 500,000 customers lost power during a strong New Year's Eve storm last Saturday.

PG &E is also being supported by more than a dozen crews from Southern California Edison.

Customers can view real-time outage information at PG &E's online outage map and search a specific address by city or by county.