$4 million grant aims to help fire crews prevent wildfires in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is getting help to protect homes from future wildfires.CAL FIRE announced it awarded a fire prevention grant to start a large-scale fuel break project in the eastern portion of Fresno County.The proposed fuel breaks are for nearly 500 acres along portions of Auberry and Peterson Roads.It is expected to slow wildfires if they burn toward the communities of Auberry, Meadow Lakes, Bald Mountain, Shaver Springs, Cressman and Shaver Lake.The grant funding tops more than $4 million for the project.