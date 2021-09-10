cal fire

$4 million grant aims to help fire crews prevent wildfires in Fresno County

The proposed fuel breaks are for nearly 500 acres along portions of Auberry and Peterson Roads.
EMBED <>More Videos

$4 million grant aims to help fire crews prevent wildfires in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is getting help to protect homes from future wildfires.

CAL FIRE announced it awarded a fire prevention grant to start a large-scale fuel break project in the eastern portion of Fresno County.

RELATED: California officials rethinking fire management strategy amid constant threat

The proposed fuel breaks are for nearly 500 acres along portions of Auberry and Peterson Roads.

It is expected to slow wildfires if they burn toward the communities of Auberry, Meadow Lakes, Bald Mountain, Shaver Springs, Cressman and Shaver Lake.

RELATED: Why scientists want to fight California fires with more fires

The grant funding tops more than $4 million for the project.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycalifornia wildfiresbrush firefirewildfirecal firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAL FIRE
Fawn Fire suspect accused of boiling water with bear urine
Tahoe community gives heroes' send-off to firefighters
Clovis family feeling personal connection to Caldor Fire
Caldor Fire: CAL FIRE strike team shut down by COVID-19 outbreak
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News