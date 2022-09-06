Extreme temperatures and wildfire smoke: a double health risk

Our heat is relentless and more wildfire smoke is filling the air. A local doctor shares his simple solution.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The extreme temperatures and smoke from nearby wildfires pose a double health risk.

When it comes to the temperatures, they are relentless, with the heat lasting around the clock.

Sarah Rogowski with the National Weather Service says, "We're also seeing warm overnight low temperatures also approaching records, just like those high temperatures are each day."

Experts say that gives the body less time to recover from triple-digit days, leaving people more prone to heat illnesses.

"These extreme temperatures of 114, 115 could be very devastating on the body," says Dr. A.M. Aminian.

The most serious health risk is heat stroke. If someone stops sweating, feels dizzy, or is less alert, they should be taken to the hospital immediately.

"Some functions of the lungs can be disturbed, and some organs can shut down completely like the kidneys and heart," says Dr. Aminian.

Along with the heat, experts say our air quality can impact everyday allergies. The Valley Air District shows smoke from five separate fires across the state could be affecting our local air quality right now.

"When the smoke is in the air, when the air pollution is high, these particles get stuck to your skin and your hair, so even if you go inside, you're going to be inhaling them all the time," says Dr. Aminian.

His advice? "As soon as you get home, take a shower."