New active adult apartment complex officially opens in Campus Pointe

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Maravillosa is located a short walk away from the eating and entertainment options at Campus Pointe, across from Fresno State.

The complex is designed for residents 55 and over who still want to live an active lifestyle. They'll be able to make use of a gym and a swimming pool.

The units help fill a void.

"We need more housing in the city of Fresno," says Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell. "The growing demands require that we meet the housing needs of our community for all age groups."

Wednesday's ribbon cutting means the 142 units are now available to be leased.

Studios will start at about $1100 a month. One-bedroom units start at about $1500 while two-bedroom apartments will start at $2,000.

Tracy Kashian believes the closeness to campus will also be a draw for people ready to downsize.

"Take a class, photography, something really fun," she said. "Walk over, have dinner or meet friends for coffee."

Residents will be able to start moving into apartments in January. State and local leaders came out to see the finished product.

"I am a big supporter of inter-generational housing where seniors are able to live in communities where they can walk to amenities, restaurants, movie theaters," says California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.

Maravillosa translates into "marvelous" or "wonderful."

Many were happy to see a community garden will be available for residents to grow fruits and vegetables.

Some of the younger folks who toured the units said they wished they were 55 so they could move in.

If you're interested in taking a tour or leasing or just want to see what is included at Maravillosa, click here.
