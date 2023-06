At least 10 killed in 'mass casualty collision' on highway in Canada: Police

At least 10 people are dead in a "mass casualty collision" that occurred Wednesday on a highway in Canada, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba.

Multiple hospitals in the region are preparing to receive patients from the incident, Shared Health in Manitoba said.

