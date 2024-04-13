Student battling cancer has special graduation ceremony in Merced County

In Merced County, a special student is celebrating a major milestone two months earlier than his classmates.

In Merced County, a special student is celebrating a major milestone two months earlier than his classmates.

In Merced County, a special student is celebrating a major milestone two months earlier than his classmates.

In Merced County, a special student is celebrating a major milestone two months earlier than his classmates.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Merced County, a special student is celebrating a major milestone two months earlier than his classmates.

Gustine High School held a commencement ceremony on Friday for Brian Ortiz, a senior who is bravely battling cancer.

A police escort was provided for Brian from his home to the high school for the special event.

Once at school, Bryan was greeted by a crowd of his peers and teachers, cheering him on.

Brian's older sister, Alondra, says the cancer was discovered after her brother started losing strength last year.

"Back in September, he started feeling kind of like sick... He felt more weaker and then he had an accident at school," explained Alondra. "I remember when he had an accident they took it into the hospital and that's when they kind of figure out like that he had cancer."

Action News photojournalist Alex Ruiz shows us how the community came together for the emotional event and what it means to the young man who can now call himself a graduate.