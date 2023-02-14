Woman sent to the hospital following crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is being treated for major injuries following a car crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday on Avenue 11 and Road 33 1/2.

That's just south of the Madera Ranchoes.

Officers say the woman was driving eastbound in a Toyota Camry and failed to stop at a stop sign.

Her car was hit by a Chevy pickup truck.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Officers say the man driving the pickup had a complaint of pain.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.