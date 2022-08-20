1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash involving train near Dinuba, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after their car crashed into a train near Dinuba.

It happened just before 2 Saturday morning on Avenue 424 west of Road 72.

According to Tulare County sheriff's investigators, the pair were in a Toyota Camry when they crashed into the train, sparking a fire.

The driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

His passenger, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators had Road 424 closed near the crash site for several hours, but it has since reopened to traffic.

It's unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.