One car flips over following crash in North Fresno, police say

Fresno Police say one car was flipped over following a two-car crash in North Fresno.

According to reports, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Shaw and Blackstone Avenues.

The drivers have reportedly suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Fresno Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Traffic may be congested in the area.

