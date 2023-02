3 dead, 3 injured in car crash near Orange Cove, CHP says

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were killed in a crash near Orange Cove on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:10 pm in the area of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue.

Officials say three other people were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have not yet said what caused the crash.

