Multiple people killed in head-on crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says several people are dead after a violent head-on crash in Fresno County.

The collision happened at about 8 pm Friday night on Highway 33 -- just south of Sutter Avenue.

Two cars collided head-on and investigators say everyone inside both cars died from their injuries.

At this time, the CHP isn't saying how many people died in the crash or what may have caused the collision.

The roadway was shut down until 3 am but has since reopened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycar crashchpfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple people stabbed at southeast Fresno party, police say
Fresno Co. health officials preparing for wave of COVID cases after holiday gatherings
2 men shot in Fresno's first homicides of 2021 identified
Fresno woman hit in the head by stray bullet that fell from sky
One killed, one injured in possible DUI crash in central Fresno
6 stabbed at New Year's Eve party in Hanford, police say
Many take to Woodward Park with New Year's Resolutions in mind
Show More
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
California congressman David Valadao tests positive for COVID-19
Fresno Fairgrounds sit quiet with Hmong New Year event canceled
Peoples Church moving exclusively to online services to start 2021
Central Valley hospitals welcome first babies born in 2021
More TOP STORIES News