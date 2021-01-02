Multiple people killed in head-on crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says several people are dead after a violent head-on crash in Fresno County.The collision happened at about 8 pm Friday night on Highway 33 -- just south of Sutter Avenue.Two cars collided head-on and investigators say everyone inside both cars died from their injuries.At this time, the CHP isn't saying how many people died in the crash or what may have caused the collision.The roadway was shut down until 3 am but has since reopened.