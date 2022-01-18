crash

1 killed in crash in Madera, Yosemite Ave closed for investigation

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died, and another was hospitalized following a head-on crash in Madera Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a silver GMC minivan and a white GMC Sierra pickup collided at Yosemite and Vineyard Avenues around 6:30 am.


The man inside the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the crash.


Police have blocked off a portion of Yosemite Avenue near Vineyard while they continue their investigation. The roadway will remain closed for a least another 30 minutes. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderacar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Kern County officer responding to collision injured in separate crash
Police patrol car collides with vehicle in north Fresno
EB Hwy 198 reopened between Visalia, Hanford after multiple crashes
New video shows moment of helicopter crash outside Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Teen killed, another injured in shooting in Orange Cove
Man shot after fight with brother in Madera, suspect in custody
New developments in Missy Hernandez murder case to be released
19-year-old hospitalized after explosion at Table Mountain Casino
Suspected child abuser rearrested after warrant served at church
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Doctors weigh in on what future of living with COVID looks like
Show More
Field worker's truck stolen by armed man in Hanford, deputies say
Omicron variant impacts Valley Children's hospitalizations, staffing
Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank
Farmer uses art to help fund well for fellow 81-year-old Valley farmer
Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard in $68.7 billion deal
More TOP STORIES News