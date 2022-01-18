1 killed in crash in Madera, Yosemite Ave closed for investigation

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died, and another was hospitalized following a head-on crash in Madera Tuesday morning.Investigators say a silver GMC minivan and a white GMC Sierra pickup collided at Yosemite and Vineyard Avenues around 6:30 am.The man inside the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.Officers are working to determine what led up to the crash.Police have blocked off a portion of Yosemite Avenue near Vineyard while they continue their investigation. The roadway will remain closed for a least another 30 minutes. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.