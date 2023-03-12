WATCH LIVE

A hit-and-run crash in Central Fresno leaves 255 homes without power

Sunday, March 12, 2023 6:08PM
Just before 8 am Sunday morning, police were called to Palm and Garland Avenues after a driver crashed into a home after hitting a power pole.

Fresno Police say the driver ran off. They spent the morning following leads provided by witnesses, in the area, to track down the driver.

Palm between Dakota and Garland was shut down while PG&E crews repaired the pole and restore power to the area.

No injuries were reported.

