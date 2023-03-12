A hit-and-run crash in Central Fresno leaves 255 homes without power

Just before 8 am Sunday morning, police were called to Palm and Garland Avenues after a driver crashed into a home after hitting a power pole.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hit-and-run crash in Central Fresno left 255 homes without power.

Just before 8 am Sunday morning, police were called to Palm and Garland Avenues after a driver crashed into a home after hitting a power pole.

Fresno Police say the driver ran off. They spent the morning following leads provided by witnesses, in the area, to track down the driver.

Palm between Dakota and Garland was shut down while PG &E crews repaired the pole and restore power to the area.

No injuries were reported.