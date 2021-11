FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Toys for Tots got some much-needed help in north Fresno.Pontiacs of Central California's 21st annual Toys for Tots car show was held on Saturday in River Park.Around 70 unique and classic cars were part of the event this year.Families were able to enjoy cars, coffee, food, and live music.The only entry fee for Saturday's event was an unwrapped toy that gets donated into the Toys for Tots program to give back to Valley children.