3 arrested for carjacking and robberies in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in custody after a carjacking and robberies in northwest Fresno.

It started at 10:30 Tuesday night when police received a call of two men who carjacked three women with a gun at the Walmart on Shaw and Brawley.

An hour later, police said three people robbed a man and woman of their cell phones at Blackstone and Nees.

Then, 30 minutes later, police say they pulled a gun on two people at Dutch Bros on Palm and Herndon.

After midnight, the same three suspects were caught after crashing their car into a tree at Spruce and Hayes.

Police found two handguns in the car.

Two men and a teenage boy are in custody.

They also say one of the two stolen cell phones was found on the road at Blackstone and Nees.

No one was hurt.