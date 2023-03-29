Former IN delivery driver who saved 5 kids from fire to receive nation's highest civilian honor

The Carnegie Hero Fund commission says Nicholas Bostic is receiving the Carnegie Medal for saving five children from a fire.

Nicholas Bostic is a former pizza delivery man from Lafayette, Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- A former pizza delivery driver from Lafayette, Indiana is set to receive what's considered the nation's highest honor for civilian heroism.

Bostic was driving in Lafayette in July of last year when he saw a house fire, according to WLFI.

Police said he pulled into the driveway, entered through an open back door, and checked if anyone was home.

Upstairs, he found four children ages 1 to 18 asleep.

He woke them up and got them out and then learned a 6-year-old girl was still inside.

Bostic went back into the fiery structure to get her and they had to jump out of a second-story window to escape.

According to the commission, Bostic spent three days in the hospital due to burns, smoke inhalation and a laceration.

The Carnegie Hero Commission said its medal is for people in the U.S. and Canada who risk extreme danger to save others.